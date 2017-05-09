Emergency Crews Battle Lake Wylie House Fire

Emergency crews from several departments were busy fighting a house fire in Lake Wylie early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 7:30 a.m. at a home on Water Thrush Road in the River Hills subdivision.

Medic told WRHI’s news partner Channel 9 that firefighters from Steele Creek Volunteer Fire Department were being sent to help fight the fire, and the Charlotte Fire Department said they have sent personnel to the scene as well, including a fire boat.

Officials said nobody was hurt but have not said how the fire began.

Comments

comments