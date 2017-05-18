Construction Underway on Rock Hill School District Administrative Building

The Rock Hill School District are currently tenants in their old building now owned by Founders Federal Credit Union and the infant steps in their move to downtown Rock Hill.

According to Tony Cox, Deputy Superintendent for the Rock Hill School District, they have broken ground on their new building on Black Street.

Along with the building the School District is also tearing down the annex across the street along with a 200 foot communications tower to build a parking lot.

Cox said the funds for the building will not be from bond money. The new building is expected to be up and operational in January of 2018.

