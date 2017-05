Collision Co-Work Prepares for Grand Opening

A new local business called Collision Co Work will be holding their grand opening tonight from 5 to 7 PM.

The event will be held at the new location on 116 East Main Street in Downtown Rock Hill right above the York County Chamber of Commerce.

Food and drinks will be served.

The new space has office space, desks, meeting areas, HDTV’s, free coffee and free internet.

For more information and a virtual tour go to collision co work dot com.

