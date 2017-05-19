CN2’s Lucas McFadden Joins WRHI As Palmetto Mornings Co-Host

OTS Media, WRHI’s parent company, announced today that Lucas McFadden, co-anchor/producer with news partner, CN2, will be joining the WRHI team

Lucas and Freddi Hammer will co-host “Palmetto Mornings” on WRHI FM 100.1/AM 1340 which is also seen live on Comporium Channel 103.

Lucas is a 16 year television veteran with stops at WIS-TV in Columbia and is currently a full-time co-anchor and producer for CN2 News in Rock Hill. The Fort Lawn native is a graduate of Lewisville High School, USC-Lancaster, and the College of Charleston. In addition to his duties on Palmetto Mornings, he will continue to serve as co-anchor and producer for CN2 news.

Lucas is a “Leadership York County” and “Inside Rock Hill” programs. He currently serves on the “You Lead York County” board of directors and is a team leader for the “Come See Me” Festival. He and his wife live in Rock Hill and have one daughter, Collins.

“I am very excited to get back into working in live morning media, as I did at a previous job with WIS-TV. The opportunity with OTS Media continues to strengthen the partnership between the Radio stations and Comporium/CN2, ” said McFadden.

OTS Media Vice President, Chris Miller had this to say, “We are blessed to add Lucas to our very talented staff. His knowledge of the community and liveliness on-air will go a long way towards continuing to grow Palmetto Mornings. He and Freddi already have a strong on-air chemistry and we can’t wait to see it continue to blossom.”

Comments

comments