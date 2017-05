Chester Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker has identified the fatal of victim of a motorcylce crash Saturday night as 25 year old Matthew Cogan.

According to Cpl. Bill Rhyne of the South Carolina Highway Patrol the wreck happened at 7:30 p.m. on S.C. 901, one mile north of Ridgeway.

The accident occurred after the deceased biker, who was driving a 2000 Yamaha and not wearing a helmet, ran into a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by 25 year old Corey Rawls of Rock Hill.

Rawls was uninjured in the crash.

