Catawba Indian Nation Ends Bingo

The Catawba Indian Nation has closed its bingo operation on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. In a news release, the tribe said the closing of Catawba Bingo was the result of a downturn in sales, “historical sluggish summer sales” and regional gaming competition.

The tribe is assessing “its two licenses to explore other options in smaller facilities” in South Carolina,” according to the news release.Catawba Bingo, opened in 2014, served more than 150,000 customers, generated more than $15 million in sales and netted $1.5 million to the state, the tribe said in the news release.

The tribe also said “high gross sales tax rates” and competition from S.C. Education Lottery scratch cards and the N.C. lottery were factors in closing the bingo hall.

This was the tribe’s second bingo operation in Rock Hill. An earlier bingo hall opened in 1997 and closed in 2006 at the site of the former Rock Hill Mall on Cherry Road

