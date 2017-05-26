Body Found in Rock Hill That of Missing Charlotte Uber Driver

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday night that a body found in Rock Hill is believed to be that of missing Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez. A massive police presence was seen in a field off of Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill where police said an unidentified body was found.

CMPD Maj. Cam Selvey said investigators developed information that led to the search in that area. Selvey said the body has not been positively identified but authorities believe it is him based off of the clothing found on the body and the physical description.

]Selvey said authorities have not yet determined the cause of death. Medina-Chevez had not been seen or heard from since Saturday night when he went out for his shift with Uber. Earlier this week, police found the SUV belonging to Medina-Chevez.

The SUV was found in Maryland, and police confirmed that they have charged two people in connection with the case. Homicide detectives determined that a credit card belonging to Medina-Chevez was used in Maryland. On Monday, detectives drove to Maryland to continue their investigation and were notified around 11:50 p.m. that authorities received a license plate reader hit on Medina-Chevez’s 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Police told WRHI’s news partner Channel 9 Tuesday that they have charged Diontray Adams and James Stevens for their involvement in the case. Adams, 25, has been charged with financial credit card fraud along with outstanding Maryland warrants, while Stevens, 20, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Selvey said once officials are able to positively identify the body, Adams and Stevens will be charged in Medina-Chevez’ death.

