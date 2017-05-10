AUDIO: State Legislation Overrides Gov. McMaster’s Roads Bill Veto

The South Carolina House voted 95-18 and now the Senate has voted 32-12 to override Governor Henry McMaster’s veto and pass a roads bill that would increase the gas tax by 12 cents over the next six years.

Today’s vote is the end of a three-year legislative effort to find a reliable, steady stream of revenue for repairing South Carolina’s highways and bridges.

The bill will eventually provide more than $600 million annually to fix South Carolina’s crumbling roadways. It will become law on July 1st.

Comments

comments