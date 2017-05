Atlas Copco Celebrates Opening of New Facility

Atlas Copco last week celebrated the grand opening of its new $25 million, 197,000-square-foot production facility in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk Business Park.

The production and assembly facility at 1059 Paragon Way employs more than 300 people.

The facility officially opened in February, and produces generators, portable compressors and other equipment.

The new plant replaces the company’s original facility at Waterford Business Park in Rock Hill.

