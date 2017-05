Agape Hospice Announces New COO

DeeDee Henderson, a Rock Hill resident and Winthrop graduate was announced this week as the Chief Operating Officer of Agape Hospice.

Agape Hospice is a ministry specializing in end-of-life care for individuals and their families. Henderson will report to Theresa Younis, the ministry’s president and CEO, and has more than two decades of experience in healthcare operations.

She received her undergraduate degree in social services from Winthrop University.

