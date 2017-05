5/8/17: Dawn Martineau – Westminster Towers Blood Drive – May 9, 2017

Join the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas and the residents of Westminster Towers for a blood drive 1pm – 4:30pm behind the church on India Hook Rd in Rock Hill. Call 328-5018 or 328-5000 for details or to make an appoinment, or just walk-in! (no mandatory appointment needed)

