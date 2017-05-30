5/30/17: Sonja Burris, Lindsay Stuber and Arthur Black – Ag & Art Tour 2017

The Ag + Art Tour of York County kicks off with a Farm to Fork Dinner, presented by the York County Farm Bureau, on Thursday, June 1 at Black’s Peaches, 1800 Black Highway, York, SC, from 6:30 – 8:30 PM. Tickets must be purchased in advance – $40 per person. Seating is limited to 75. Tickets may be purchased online at: yorkcountyarts.org.

The Ag + Art Tour of York County is set to take place June 10 – 11, 2017. Visitors will be able to stop by farms and farm stands on Saturday from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, and on Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 PM.

YORK COUNTY, SC – The South Carolina Ag + Art Tour is the nation’s largest free, self- guided tour of farms featuring local artisans and farmer’s markets. Set to take place at local farms and farm stands in 11 counties across South Carolina – Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Fairfield, Florence, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Newberry, Union and York Counties, visitors have the chance to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action, purchase homemade and homegrown goods, and learn more about rural life. Different counties are participating each weekend, giving visitors the opportunity to explore more farms and farm stands across the state.

