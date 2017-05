5/30/17: Laurie Helms and Hope Matthews – City of Rock Hill Parks Rec and Tourism

Find out all about fun summer activities for the family at www.cityofrockhill.com/prt

ALSO….

Sign up for the June 10th Pump House Run before June 6th at 5pm so you can paddle and run to benefit the Nature Navigators fund!

Find out more at http://cityofrockhill.com/departments/parks-recreation-tourism/a-l-l-outdoors/pump-house-river-run

