5/24/17: Det. Walter Beck – Wanted Wednesday

York County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Trent Faris is MIA today – but we heard he’s around our nation’s Capitol keeping some very important people safe and chaperoned…. However… Walter Beck is in the (Broadcast) House and he has actual stories from the actual files of the actual York County Sheriff’s Office! If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in these reported crimes, please contact Crimestopppers 1-877-409-4321, online at www.yorkcrimestoppers.com or on Facebook at “crime stoppers of york county”

