5/23/17: Karen D. Lloyd, COL, U.S. Army (Ret.) – Veteran’s History Project

Whether it was a family member, a neighbor or a friend, most Americans know someone that has served in the U.S. military. This Memorial Day, the Veterans History Project (VHP), a division of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, is urging listeners to do their part by sharing their story so it’s available for generations to come.

Memorial Day is a day designated to honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of this country. Whether it was someone who recently perished, or who has been gone for decades, VHP is asking for family members and friends of deceased veterans to contribute to a collection of original photographs, letters, military documents, artwork (two-dimensional), diary or journals to ensure that their veteran’s wartime experiences are not lost to history.

For more information, please visit http://www.loc.gov/vets or @vetshistoryproject #LOCvets.

