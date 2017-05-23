5/23/17: Ben Gair and Tiffany McCollum – Habitat for Humanity

As part of a national effort to improve 100 homes with veterans, Wells Fargo team members are set to improve the homes of three veteran families living in the Paradise Neighborhood of Fort Mill, S.C.

More than 30 local Wells Fargo team members will be painting, landscaping and completing other home repairs for three veteran families.

Wells Fargo Housing Foundation has donated more than $44 million from 2010-2016 to Habitat for Humanity locally and nationally, of which $14 million has supported national programs with Habitat for Humanity International and its mission of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

WHEN: June 13, 2017



