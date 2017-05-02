5/2/17: Katy Motsinger – C.A.H. – Homeless Teen Community Meeting, May 2

Reach out to the Children’s Attention Home online: attentionhome.org

Children’s Attention Home giving homeless teens a home, hope

What: In addition to the foster children they serve, the Children’s Attention Home now serves up to five homeless youth ages 16-19 from York, Lancaster, Chester, Mecklenburg or surrounding counties. The Home is hosting a public meeting open to the community to present the program, answer questions and provide ways the community can help these youth.

Who: The Children’s Attention Home

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 1691 SC-160, Fort Mill, SC 29708

About the Children’s Attention Home:

The Children’s Attention Home provides a safe and nurturing home for abused and neglected children. Located in York County, the Home serves foster children ages birth to 21 all across South Carolina, and homeless teens ages 16-19 in York, Chester, Lancaster and Mecklenburg counties. Every child is given safe shelter, compassionate support and individualized care to help them build a foundation for success. Since its establishment in 1970, the Home has served over 7,500 children with loving care and attention. For more information about the Children’s Attention Home and available opportunities to support, visit attentionhome.org or call 803-328-8871.

