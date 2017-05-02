5/2/17: Dr. Joel Fuhrman – “The Eat to Live Quick and Easy Cookbook”

https://www.drfuhrman.com/

It is now known that people who ‘diet’ are misinformed about eating, and are just doing it wrong. The simple truth is that certain plant-based foods give your body the nutrients it needs, making them your best friends every time you’re hungry. But how can you learn to turn these superfoods into quick meals that we actually want to eat?

Dr. Joel Fuhrman has dedicated his entire life to helping people eat better to reverse disease, feel great, and live healthier for longer. His new book, THE EAT TO LIVE QUICK AND EASY COOKBOOK (Harper One, May 2017), does just that, with tips for creating amazing meals that are as healthy as they are tasty. With 131 recipes and a blueprint for taking control of your nutrition, Dr. Fuhrman has taken the guesswork out of eating well. From how to use magic beans like lentils to strengthen your body, to why green veggies are the secret weapons you need to fight disease, Dr. Fuhrman shows how to cook easy meals that will change your life for the better.

