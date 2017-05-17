5/17/17: Joe Timmons – Lancaster’s 8th Annual Red Rose Festival – May 19 and 20

Everything will be coming up roses when the eighth annual Red Rose Festival sets the stage for a weekend of free family fun in the Cultural Arts District of the Red Rose City. There is no admission fee for the popular two-day music festival, which also features children’s rides and activities, arts and crafts, food vendors, Red Rose Photography Contest, and much more. The festival opens 6pm Friday, May 19 with an official welcome from the Main Street stage. After Red Rose Photography Contest winners are announced, live music begins at 6:30pm and ends 10pm.

The two day music festival will close the Saturday evening entertainment with Purple Masquerade, a high performance celebration of an icon. Prince’s greatest hit songs, elaborate costumes, and awesome stage presence guarantee a show that is fun and exciting – a show that celebrates the life and music of one of the music world’s biggest legends.

The evening will end with a bang, as fireworks illuminate the Cultural Arts District to signal the culmination of another year’s fun and entertainment. Always free admission, free parking, free rides, and fun for the whole family.

Festival-goers should be sure to register at the See Lancaster tent for a 48” Sony Smart TV, to be given away just before Saturday night’s closing act, Purple Masquerade.

The Red Rose Dog Show is sponsored by Nutramax and ArrowPointe Federal Credit Union. 5K Race for Charity is sponsored by Lancaster Rotary Club. Sponsors of the Red Rose Festival include Rapid Signs, The Lancaster News, Interstate 107FM, 104.1 the bridge, and City of Lancaster.

