5/17/17: Janet Martini and Monica Hannah – COOLfest! Saturday, May 20, 2017

Keystone Invites the Whole Family to COOLfest!

May 20, 2017 BMX Supercross Field

1307 Riverwalk Parkway

Rock Hill, SC



Great Fun… and Best of All, It’s FREE! 11:00 AM – 2:00 P

When we say free, we mean FREE! At other events you can spend a fortune entertaining your family. Not at COOLFest! Free exhibits, contests, inflatables, safety zone, and kid-friendly educational and fun zones, the only thing you have to pay for is food and drinks. The 10th Annual COOLFest takes place Sat., May 20th BMX Supercross Field from 11 to 2.

