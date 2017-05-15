5/15/17: Laura Fanning and Father John Guilliani – St. Phillip Neri Italian Festival

22nd Annual Saint Philip Neri Italian Festival

Thursday May 18th 5pm – 9pm

Friday May 19th 5pm – 10pm

Saturday May 20th 10am – 8pm

Find the festival schedule and all the details online: http://www.spnitalianfestival.org/

“Benvenuti” ~~~~~ “Welcome” Saint Philip Neri Church 292 Munn Road East Fort Mill, SC 29715 803-548-7282

…..And the St. Philip Neri Parish community warmly welcomes one and all once again.

Our patron, Saint Philip Neri, known as the “Apostle of Joy,” set an example for us as we show and share our happiness in God’s abundance and love. We have been very fortunate for the 21 years that we have sponsored our festival, and it is our great pleasure to extend that celebration to include the whole community. We hope that you and your families, and friends too, will experience the joy and blessings that abound within our parish community. “Come, Share our Joy!!

Fr. John P. Giuliani, C.O.

