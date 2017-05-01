5/1/17: Nita Brown – Give Local Lancaster Starts Tonight – May 2, 2017 at Midnight

https://givelocallancaster.org/

Give Local Lancaster is a 24-hour on-line giving event scheduled for May 2, 2017.

The Give Local Lancaster campaign is part of a national “crowdfunding” Giving Day experience which empowers individuals and business to donate to causes that matter to them. Giving Day provides an online, secure donation platform designed to connect individuals and business partners to local nonprofit organizations who are tackling our community’s most critical issues.

In 2016, Give Local Lancaster raised over $93,000 for 36 local nonprofit organizations through the support of 824 gifts by individuals and 16 local businesses. Last year, our contributions came from donors across 18 states and 3 countries.

Give Local Lancaster is an opportunity to elevate philanthropy in our communities. Let’s make the 2017 campaign bigger and better than ever! Please consider giving to one or more of our 41 registered nonprofit organizations on May 2, 2017. Together, we are making our communities great places to live, learn, work, and play.

Three ways to learn more about Give Local Lancaster:

1. Please visit the FAQ page.

2. Search for participating nonprofit organizations by clicking on the “Discover Nonprofits” dropdown menu or search for an organization in the search bar.

3. Contact GiveLocalLancaster@jmsims.org or call the Foundation at (803) 286-8772 for more information.

