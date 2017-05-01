5/1/17: Mary Beth Knapp – Humane Society of York County

“Palomino” and “Axel Paws” were happy in their home til their owners had to surrender them due to unfortunate circumstances… They would love to live with YOU!!

What’s the SCOOP at the HSYC?

They Need YOU! Spring is HERE and activities are increasing. With that in mind, CHOOSE TO VOLUNTEER and GIVE YOUR TIME for an AMAZING CAUSE!!! Rescue Volunteers: 1 ST Saturday of the Month & 3 rd Friday of the Month at 10am on site at the Rescue. WHILE THEY WAIT FOR THEIR FUREVER FAMILY TO FIND THEM – DOGS NEED WALKING/RUNNING & CATS NEED SOCIALIZING/EXERCISE! More kids are giving of themselves. Adults need to take their lead by doing random acts of kindness and giving of their TIME, TALENTS & TREASURES!!! Two young boys managed a lemonade stand and brought in over $100 dollars to donate to help our pets! Another sweet girl, asked for items we need instead of gifts for her birthday! Things like BLEACH, DETERGENTS, NON CLUMPING CAT LITTER, PAPER PRODUCTS…. PAWSibilities Thrift Shop needs folks as well to process donations, place items out for sale, be on the register, bag items, customer service and the list goes on! EVENT COORDINATION – They are in the midst of planning and coordinating our PAWS FOR LIFE CELEBRATION GALA, JUNE 17 TH . THEY NEED FOLKS TO SOLICIT FOR SPONSORS & ITEMS FOR OUR AUCTION!!! FOSTER A PET AND SAVE A LIFE Often they can’t take in a pet unless we have a FOSTER ready to accept them into their home! There is so many ways to help! Get involved TODAY!!! They are continuing to offer a LOW INCOME/NO COST SPAY/NEUTER for York County residents – With the help from friends at Petco Foundation, get your pet fixed! Call 803-802-0902 to see if you qualify. If so, stop in with your documentation, and you’ll get a valid voucher to have your pet spayed or neutered free of charge!!! Check out the new website humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org – GO LOOK! It’s fun! Get involved and stay up on HSYC HAPPENINGS on our FACEBOOK PAGE and on our website.

Spring is HERE and activities are increasing. With that in mind, CHOOSE TO VOLUNTEER and GIVE YOUR TIME for an AMAZING CAUSE!!!

Humane Society of York County Rescue – www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org

Address: 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Shelter phone #: 803-802-0902

Comments

comments