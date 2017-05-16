2014 Punch Could be Worth 1 Million Dollars

A judge in York County could be making a million dollar decision. Eric Cobb threw the punch outside a Rock Hill bar that ultimately led to the 2014 death of Vietnam veteran Odell Fields.

A judge must decide how much to award Fields’ family in a wrongful death lawsuit against Cobb who is currently in prison. The lawyers say they want $1 million – at least.

The punch, thrown in the parking area outside the Sandbar where the death happened, was caught on surveillance video and played Wednesday in court. Cobb is serving 15 years after pleading guilty in criminal court in late 2014. The civil lawsuit is a separate action.

Judge Jack Kimball must decide punitive and compensatory damages in the wrongful death suit filed against Cobb, the Sandbar, and the bartender, Jose Cintron.

Comments

comments