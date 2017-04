York Co. Economic Development Board Member Named CEO of Machine Tool Corporation

Robb Hudson of Fort Mill has been named the Chief Executive Officer of machine tool corporation Mitsui Seiki USA Inc. The company is the North American subsidiary of Mitsui Seiki Kogyo Co., Ltd., headquartered outside of Tokyo.

Hudson will lead all sales and marketing management functions, as well as new and current product development. Hudson serves on the York County Economic Development Board, and was its chairman in 2016.

Comments

comments