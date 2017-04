York City Council Fills Open Seat

Jim Bradford won a special election Tuesday night to become York’s newest council member. Bradford will take over Seat 6 on the York City Council.

The seat became open earlier this year when former council member John Shiflet resigned. Bradford won with nearly 77 percent of the vote (79 votes out of 103) over challengers Megan Sturgill and Quinn Witte.

He has served as a private practice lawyer in York for the past 20 yeras, and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

