Winthrop’s Paulsen Named Big South Player Of The Week

ROCK HILL, SC – Winthrop senior Anthony Paulsen has been tabbed the Big South Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Paulsen played a key role in helping the Eagles to a 4-0 mark last week with a win against The Citadel and sweeping Liberty in Lynchburg over the weekend. He batted .500 with seven runs scored, a home run, nine hits, and five RBI. He went 0-for-3 against the Citadel but had a sacrifice fly and one runs scored off a walk.

Thursday in the series opener against Liberty he went 2-for-5 with one RBI off a single to left as the Eagles won 5-3. On Friday, he went 5-for-6 with three RBI and four runs scored. He singled in the first inning and came in to score on a double by Mitch Spires . Paulsen hit a three-run bomb in the fifth that went over the right field wall that started a seven-run inning.

For the final game he went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two walks. “It feels good to represent our team and bring attention to all the hard work we put in everyday” said Paulsen, “Although I feel that many of our guys should have received this award early on in the season, it’s good knowing that all of the hard work pays off.”

Comments

comments