Winthrop Names Finalists for VP of Institutional Advancement

Winthrop University has named three finalists for the position of Vice President of Institutional Advancement.

Evan Bohnen holds the same position at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Grady Jones was the former vice president of advancement marketing and public relations at Presbyterian University and Jon Schemmel is the Senior Associate athletic Director for development at the University of South Dakota.

The new VP will serve as the senior administrator for the university’s fundraising and alumni relations for the university and as a member of Winthrop’s Senior Leadership Group.

They will interview on campus next week

