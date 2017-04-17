Three Lancaster County Correctional Officers Injured

Three correctional officers were injured around 3 p.m. yesterday during a disturbance in the Oak Unit B Wing at Kershaw Correctional Institution in Lancaster County, officials said.

The prison is secure after South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency teams responded, authorities said. One of the officers was treated with stab wounds. Several SLED officers suited up in tactical gear and headed into the prison.

Prison officials said there is no threat to public safety. One of the officers suffered stab wounds during the incident.

The Oak Unit B Wing was secured by South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency response teams Around 7:30 p.m., inmates in that unit were all accounted for and back in their cells.

Comments

comments