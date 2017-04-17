Suspects Who Attacked Pizza Driver at Winthrop, Arrested

Two individuals were identified, charged and arrested this past Saturday for beating and robbing a Dominoes delivery driver at Winthrop University back in March.

Winthrop Police said they received calls from the campus community that served to be very helpful in the apprehension of the suspects.

The suspects were not affiliated with Winthrop, but lived in the area. After delivering a pizza on March 31st, two suspects, both wearing hoodies, emerged from behind a garbage bin and attacked the driver who was still in the car.

One suspect pointed a gun at his head and demanded all his money while the other suspect repeatedly punched him in the face.

The suspects stole $37 and the driver’s iPhone worth $200 before fleeing. The driver was treated at Piedmont Medical Center for injuries

