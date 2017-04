Rock Hill Man Charged After Stashing Marijuana in His Rear End

22-year-old Aaron McClure was charged last Friday night after officers found had stashed marijuana in his rear end.

After being charged with driving under suspension officers said they smelled marijuana coming from McClure’s cell.

According to the report After the man was searched 3.57 grams of marijuana was found in the man’s rear end. He was then charged with possession of contraband by an inmate in a municipal jail.

