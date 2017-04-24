Rock Hill and York County Convention and Visitors Bureau to Address Personnel Issue

The Rock Hill and York County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board announced in a press release on Friday that they would be meeting this Wednesday to discuss a personnel issue in regards to Executive Director Lisa Meadows.

According to police and court documents Meadows was arrested last Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of allegedly stealing three bottles of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon. The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said this is an important issue and one they are working to address.

The alleged theft of $348 worth of products was caught on video at the tanning salon. Deputies spoke with Meadows who admitted she took the three bottles and left with out paying, but Meadows, “stated that she forgot to pay when she left.”

