Rain Causes Trees to Fall in Rock Hill

Trees have been dropping like flies and power is out in certain ares of Rock Hill due to the rain today.

According to the Rock Hill Fire Department, three trees were reported down on North Confederate Avenue, on North Jones at Stonewall and on a home on Wentworth Avenue.

WRHI’s news partner WSOC reported another tree down on Dave Lyle Boulevard where traffic is being diverted to Iredell and a tree down on North Confederate Avenue.

Forecasters project the area could get up to 4 inches of rain. York County is in a flood warning until 8 p.m. tonight.

(Photo courtesy of Greg Suskin-WSOC Channel 9 News

Comments

comments