AUDIO: OTS Media Announces Football City USA KickOff

OTS Media, the parent company of WRHI, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Rock Hill School District Three to host a pre-season event that will feature the three Rock Hill schools. The WRHI Football City USA Kickoff, powered by Hospitality Heating and Air, will take place on August 11th with the first game starting at 5p. Each of the schools will face off against some of the best teams in the Carolinas. South Pointe will play Byrnes High School at 5p, followed by Rock Hill vs. Hough High School, and Northwestern vs. Union County will cap the night.

Tickets will go on sales May 15th and will be available at all three high schools, in addition to the OTS Media studios on Confederate Ave in Rock Hill. Tickets will be $7 and 100 percent of all proceeds will be split evenly between the three high schools. The schools will also receive 100 percent of the proceeds from all concessions. In addition, families will have an opportunity to take advantage of the “Rock Hill Coca-Cola Kids Zone” which will feature blow-ups and small rides.

OTS Media and the Rock Hill Schools have been discussing the event for nearly two years after multiple requests for WRHI to bring back a pre-season event similar to one the Herald sponsored years ago. The Football City USA Kickoff will feature a slightly different format to previous pre-season events as it will feature 3 complete games. The winner of each game will receive a trophy and the 3 teams will attempt to combine to “defeat” the visitors and keep Football City USA supreme.

Thursday’s press conference featured comments from Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, Rock Hill Schools’ Superintendent, Kelly Pew, Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman, Northwestern head coach David Pierce, and South Pointe head coach Strait Herron.

In addition to Hospitality Heating and Air and Rock Hill Coca-Cola the following businesses are partnering in sponsoring the event: Arrow Pointe FCU, Next Level Gymnastics, local KFCs and Air-Tek Heating & Air. Click the link to hear the press conference in it’s entirety.

