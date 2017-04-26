One Dead, Two Injured in York Co. Crash

One person died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on wreck in York County, troopers said. Investigators said Douglas Cunningham, of Sharon, South Carolina, was driving north on Highway 49 near Old McKinney Road when another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line.

The two vehicles collided head-on, and Cunningham’s passenger, Debra Mortensen, later died at the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Milton Green, 20, of Clover, was injured and taken to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

