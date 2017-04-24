Norman Raised Most Money of 5th District Congressional Candidates

Republican Ralph Norman received the most in contributions among the seven Republicans, three Democrats and six third-party candidates vying for the seat, based on Federal Election Commission disclosures with a cutoff date of April 12.

Norman has raised $285,360 and took out a personal loan for $305,000, bringing his total receipts to $590,360. In a news release Friday, Norman said the donations illustrated the type of candidate that 5th District voters wanted. Democratic candidate Archie Parnell reported $243,032 in contributions without a loan.

Parnell, a former tax attorney, was endorsed by John Spratt, the Democratic former congressman who represented South Carolina’s 5th District for 30 years before 2010, when Mulvaney took the seat.

