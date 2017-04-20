No. 5 Winthrop Defeats No. 4 Longwood In Big South Men’s Tennis Quarterfinals

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – No. 5 seed Winthrop defeated No. 4 seed Longwood, 4-1, in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Men’s Tennis Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

The win improves Winthrop’s overall record to 8-12 and advances the Eagles to Thursday’s semifinals where they will face No. 1 seed Presbyterian College at 12 noon.

Longwood took the doubles point as the No. 1 duo of Amadeo Blasco and Florian Uffer won 6-4 over Aditya Gokhale and Diego Quiroz . The Lancers sealed the doubles point when Noah Petralia and Jorge Godoy defeated Winthrop’s Gabriel Dias and Leandros Pappayiannis 6-4 at No. 3. Winthrop’s Ruy Teixeira and Josh Ryan won 6-5 at No. 2 against Julian Farthing and Arthur Bardellotto.

Winthrop tied the score 1-1 when Pappayiannis defeated Farthing 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles. The Eagles increased their lead to 3-1 with wins at No. 2 (Teixeira) and No. 6 (Ryan) with identical scores of 6-3, 7-5. Winthrop clinched the win at No. 1 when Quiroz defeated Uffer 6-4, 6-4.

Singles competition

1. QUIROZ, Diego (WU) def. UFFER, Florian (LWD) 6-4, 6-4

2. TEIXEIRA, Ruy (WU) def. BLASCO, Amadeo (LWD) 6-3, 7-5

3. PAPPAYIANNIS, Leandros (WU) def. FARTHING, Julian (LWD) 6-1, 6-3

4. DIAS, Gabriel (WU) vs. BARDELLOTTO, Arthur (LWD) undecided

5. GOKHALE, Aditya (WU) vs. PETRALIA, Noah (LWD) undecided

6. RYAN, Josh (WU) def. GODOY, Jorge (LWD) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. BLASCO, Amadeo/UFFER, Florian (LWD) def. GOKHALE, Aditya/QUIROZ, Diego (WU) 6-4

2. TEIXEIRA, Ruy/RYAN, Josh (WU) def. FARTHING, Julian/BARDELLOTTO, Arthur (LWD) 6-5

3. GODOY, Jorge/PETRALIA, Noah (LWD) vs. DIAS, Gabriel/PAPPAYIANNIS, Leandros (WU) 6-4

Comments

comments