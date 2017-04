Man Drives Over 100 mph in Chase, Flees on Foot

Rock Hill Police are looking for a suspect who drove over 100 miles per hour almost hitting a police car and then fled on foot.

The incident occurred yesterday on Red River Road around 3:30 AM.The officer saw the suspect leap from the car and flee on foot.

The suspect ran through a nearby creek and was not caught, police said. Further details about the incident were not provided on the report.

