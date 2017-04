Man Charged in Rock Hill Homicide

Police have charged a man they said shot and killed another man last week in Rock Hill. Officers arrested Brandon McMoore, 25, for the April 12 shooting death of Darryl Stewart.

Police were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home on Carolina Avenue and found Stewart, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive has been released. The homicide was Rock Hill’s second of 2017.

