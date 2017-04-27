Lancaster Teenager Fatally Shot

Police in Lancaster are searching for a murder suspect after a high school student was shot and killed Wednesday night outside a community center. Officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. at Hope on the Hill on West Meeting Street and found 17-year-old Allen Cooper lying on the ground in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced Cooper dead at the scene. Police said he was a basketball player at Lancaster High School. Investigators said a basketball game had just finished and a group of people were leaving when someone fired shots, hitting Cooper. Police have not said if he was the target or if there is a motive behind the shooting.

