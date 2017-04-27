Kelsey Announces Signing Of Falden, Ukaegbu To NLI’s

ROCK HILL, SC—Winthrop head men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey has announced two additions to the recruiting class after Charles Falden and Jermaine Ukaegbu signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Eagles.

Falden is a 6-3 guard out of Richmond, VA, who spent last season at Massanutten Military, which is the prep school that produced the 2017 National Player of the Year in Frank Mason Jr. of Kansas. Falden played under coach Chad Myers where he averaged 24 points per game, five rebounds per game and connected on 87 three-point baskets. He shot 45 percent behind the arc and 80 percent at the foul line. At L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, VA, Falden was the player of the year in Conference 12 and the South Region as well as the Virginia High School League 5A State Player of the Year. As a senior at L.C. Bird he led his team to the state championship game while averaging 16 points and five rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 45 percent from three. In the state championship game Falden scored 35 points, including 19 consecutive points in the fourth quarter.

At Massanutten he was named the MVP of the 2017 Rudy Lane Classic, scoring 24 points in the championship game. He helped Massanutten to a 26-6 mark and reach the prep school national championship tournament in New Haven, CT.

“Charles is a winner,” said Kelsey. “He won in high school at L.C. Bird making it to the state finals under former Virginia Tech standout Troy Manns and at an elite level prep school under Chad Myers at Massanutten. He is a wing that can score at all three levels (at the rim, from distance and from the free throw line). What I fell in love with most, however, was how nasty of a competitor he is. The kid hates to lose. Whether it is in an open gym or when the lights are on for real. That’s a Winthrop kid.”

Ukaegbu is a 6-5 forward out of Springbrook, MD and comes to the Eagles from Indian Hills Community College, which is one of the elite Junior College programs in the country under coach Hank Plona. He helped Indian Hills finish this past season with a 29-5 record as it reached the Junior College National Tournament in Hutcheson, KS. He started the last 14 games and during that stretch the team was 13-1 as he shot 68 percent from the floor while averaging 4.1 ppg, two blocks per game and led the team in rebounding at 6.1 per game. Ukaegbu played for Montrose Christian Academy in Rockvile, MD where he averaged 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds as a senior and helped guide the team to the state tournament semi-finals. He spent his freshman year at Sacred Heart University where he played in 20 games before transferring to Indian Hills C.C.

“Jermaine will be one of the most athletic players in our conference,” said Kelsey. “He is a high energy, hard playing kid that can affect the game in so many ways on both ends of the floor. He brings an element to our team that we do not have. He played for coach Brian Bartley at Montrose Christian (home of Kevin Durant) which is a national level program and Hank Plona at South Plains which is one of the best junior colleges in the country.”

