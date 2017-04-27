Four Eagles Earn Big South Lacrosse All-Conference Honors

ROCK HILL, SC – The Winthrop lacrosse team had four players earn Big South All-Conference honors as voted on by the league’s head coaches and announced by the conference office Thursday.

Nicole Beatson, Katherine Judge and Paige Jenkins were all voted to the First Team while Kristen Shriver earned a spot on the Second Team. Judge was also named to the All-Academic Team.

Beatson, in her first year as an Eagle, earned the First-Team nod after scoring 51 goals and assisting on 31 others. Her 82 points puts her only three behind the Winthrop program single-season record. Despite leading the Big South in both goals by three and points by 16, Beatson finished third in voting for the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Beatson joins Shannon Gallagher and Jenna Kasmarik as Eagles who have led the conference in goals scored. Gallagher led the Big South in 2013 while Kasmarik led the league in 2014 and 2015. Kasmarik is the only Winthrop player to be honored with the Offensive Player of the Year award, which came in 2015.

Judge earns her third All-Conference honor in three years and it’s her second consecutive year on the First-Team list. Judge led the Eagles and was second in the conference in caused turnovers with 33. She also led the conference in draw controls with 92 while finishing second on the team and fifth in the conference in ground balls with 45. Judge was fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Judge was also named to the Big South All-Academic Team. Judge sports a 3.613 GPA as a Social Work major.

Jenkins landed on the First-Team All-Conference list for the second straight year. Jenkins was second on the team in caused turnovers with 33 and fourth on the team in ground balls with 33.

Shriver grabbed her second career All-Conference honor with this year’s selection. Shriver finished second on the team and seventh in the conference with 59 points on 31 goals and 28 assists. She also corralled 34 draw controls and picked up 26 ground balls.

Winthrop will begin its quest for a third-straight Big South Conference title on Sunday when the third-seeded Eagles host the sixth-seeded Radford Highlanders at 1 p.m. at Eagle Field. The semi-finals and championship are slated for May 5 and 7 respectively at High Point University.

