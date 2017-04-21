Executive Director of Rock Hill-York County Visitors Bureau Arrested

Lisa Cross Meadows, executive director of the Rock Hill-York County Convention and Visitors Bureau, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of allegedly stealing three bottles of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon, according to police and court documents.

Meadows, is the top staff member of the bureau, which promotes tourism in York County has been at the bureau since 2012. The alleged theft of $348 worth of products Sunday was caught on video at the tanning salon.

Deputies spoke with Meadows who admitted she took the three bottles and left with out paying, but Meadows, “stated that she forgot to pay when she left,” according to their report.

Meadows was released on a personal recognizance bond after her arrest and is scheduled to appear in court May 23.

Comments

comments