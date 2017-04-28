Director of Rock Hill/York County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Resigns

A press release from the Rock Hill/ York County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) this morning announced that on April 27 at 5:00 p.m. Lisa Cross Meadows submitted a formal letter of resignation to Andrea Cooper, board chairwoman for the CVB’s Board of Commissioners.

“Auvis Cole, assistant director will fill in as interim director until further notice,” said Andrea Cooper. Meadows was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of allegedly stealing three bottles of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon.

