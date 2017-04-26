City Council Approves Contract to Pave Local Airport Taxiway

Monday the Rock Hill City Council approved a $3.8 million contract with Sealand Construction Corporation to rehabilitate the taxiway pavement at the Rock Hill/York County Airport which according to airport director Steven Gould, is reaching the end of its expected life.

The taxiway pavement is 24 years old, and is showing cracks. Gould said a consultant determined that the pavement strength rating was “extremely low.” The improvements will allow planes to have a larger turning radius and eliminate fears of rolling into the grass, Gould said.

The total project cost, including inspections, is nearly $4,192,000. The city of Rock Hill and York County will each pay $104,805 — roughly 2.5 percent of the total cost. Ninety percent of the cost will be paid by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Five percent of the cost will be paid by the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

