Baxter Hood Center Hosts Republican Congressional Forum

Almost 200 people were in attendance last night as Ralph Norman, Tommy Pope, Kris Wampler, Sheri Few and Ray Craig, all republican candidates running for the 5th District Congressional seat shared their views and opinions at the Baxter Hood Center in Rock Hill.

The forum was put on by The GPS Conservatives for Action PAC. The candidates discussed the repealing of Obamacare, the recent attack on Syria and the United States Budget.

After the forum the audience conducted a straw poll, which placed Ralph Norman in first with 78 votes and Tommy Pope was second with 56 votes. 54 people also said Kris Wampler would be their second choice.

