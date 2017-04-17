RSS for Posts
Follow on Twitter
Connect on Facebook
Home
News
Local News
State/Regional News
Web Extras
Crime and Courts
Downtown Renewal
Sports
Sports Calendar
High School Football
2016 High School Football Schedule
On-Air Hosts
How to Listen
Players of the Week
The Red Zone
Game Replay
Football all week long!
South Carolina Gamecocks
Clemson Tigers
Winthrop Athletics
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Carolina Panthers
Programming
Palmetto Mornings
Straight Talk
Close-Up
The Gardeners’ Bench
The Bulls and Bears Show
Common Sense Retirement
The Retirement Architect
The Business Coach
Business Rock Hill
Focus on Your Health
Intelligent Investing
Get Smart About Your Insurance
Life in the Outdoors
Q&A: The Basics of Insurance
York County on the Move
WRHI Auction
Events & Festivals
35th Annual Great Easter Egg Classic-April 13, 2017
27th Annual Prom Pledge
Boo-HaHa
Toys for Happiness
Toys for Happiness Photos
Contact
Submit a Comment
Submit a News Tip
Advertising Contact
Advertise
Advertising Information
Advertising Contact
About Us
Staff
Chuck Boozer
Noreen Brake-Ruff
Corree Carelock
Tonya Gillen
Freddi Hammer
Manning Kimmel
Matthew Kreh
Catherine Madden
Allan Miller
Chris Miller
Steven Stone
Bonita Perry
RSS Feeds
Awards
WRHI History
EEO
eAuction
AUDIO: Education at the Forefront of Sheri Few’s Congressional Candidacy
Posted April 17, 2017 5:25 pm | Filed under
Featured
,
Local News
,
News
By
Matthew Kreh
http://www.wrhi.com/files/audio/FewPKG01.mp3
Podcast:
Play in new window
|
Download
|
Embed
Comments
comments
More Recent Stories
AUDIO: Mulliken Looks to Change to U.S. Congress
April 17, 2017
AUDIO: Education at the Forefront of Sheri Few’s Congressional Candidacy
April 17, 2017
AUDIO: International Tire Manufacturing Company Close to Completing Chester County Site
April 17, 2017
AUDIO: Rock Hill Fountain Back On
April 17, 2017
Three Lancaster County Correctional Officers Injured
April 17, 2017
Download our new mobile apps for iOS and Android Devices. Find out more
here
.
eAlert Registration
Click here
to sign up for eAlerts from WRHI.
Share This Story
Tweet
Weather
Have news you’d like to share on Palmetto Mornings?
Palmetto Mornings is a community-oriented program that thrives on news coming from York County Citizens, non-profits and businesses. Contact Freddi Hammer for booking information.
Contact the Newsroom
Send news releases to newsroom@wrhi.com or fax to (803) 324-2860.
Business Office Hours
Normal office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays at 142 N. Confederate Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or (803) 324-1340.
© OTS Media Group. An Equal Opportunity Employer.
Log in
-
EEO
-
Employee VPN Access