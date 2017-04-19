Armed Man Robs Rock Hill Convenience Store

An armed man held up a Rock Hill convenience store early Tuesday, stealing cash from a register at gunpoint and then robbing a customer and forcing her to lie on the floor, police said.

Officers said a customer was heating food in a microwave oven around 1:30 a.m. when she saw a man wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie walk into the QT on Riverview Road and point a handgun at the clerk.

The customer told police that she saw the man point the gun at the clerk, who was at the register, before he ran around the counter and grabbed cash from the register.

The customer also told police that the man forced the clerk to try to open the safe but realized that she couldn’t. The robber spotted the customer and pointed a gun at her face, demanding she lie on the floor before he stole her cash.

Nobody was hurt and police said the robber ran off. They were not able to track him

