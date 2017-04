Absentee Voting Information for Upcoming Local Elections

According to the York County Elections Office your absentee vote for the 5th District Congressional primary election and South Carolina house Seat 48 can be cast on Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Absentee voting is also available next Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 1st at the elections office on South Congress Street in York. Voters will be asked to provide a photo ID from one of the following 5 choices as well.

S.C. Driver’s License

SC DMV ID Card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit

Federal Military ID

US Passport or Veterans Affairs Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Election’s Office

Comments

comments