4/28/17: Come See Me – Elizabeth Williams and Jack Leitner – Everything Trucks!

April 29, 2017 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm First Baptist Church

481 Hood Center Dr

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Sponsored by York County Natural Gas

Sights, sounds, and fun all around: come explore the world of Everything Trucks! Watch your child’s imagination become a reality thanks to the spectacular vehicles on-site. Experience the howl of a police siren. Pretend you are a firefighter ready for action. Meet the drivers who operate these magnificent trucks. Take in the wonder of the vehicles by sitting in the driver’s seat and then reach up and toot the horn! Cancelled if rain.

www.comeseeme.org

